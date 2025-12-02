Ocean Winds finalises $2.31bn financing for Polish offshore project

The wind farm will comprise 26 turbines. Credit: Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds has obtained approximately €2bn ($2.31bn) in project financing and reached financial close for its inaugural offshore wind farm, BC-Wind, in the Baltic Sea.

The move signals the transition of the 390MW offshore wind project from development to the construction phase.

Ocean Winds is an offshore wind energy company formed as an evenly split joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie.

BC-Wind is situated in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, about 23km north of the coast near Krokowa and Choczewo, in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The wind farm will consist of 26 turbines, each with a capacity of 14MW and a power boost feature raising output to 15MW, totalling up to 390MW.

The financing package is backed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is providing nearly one-third of the total funds, alongside Instituto de Crédito Oficial Español and 13 commercial banks.

The delivery of the first power from the BC-Wind project is anticipated in 2028. Once operational, it is expected to supply zero-emission power to around 500,000 households in Poland.

Onshore construction is set to commence in 2026, with P&Q, a Polish company, responsible for the design and building of the onshore substation and export cable route.

Tele-Fonika Kable, based in Bydgoszcz in Poland, will design and install the cables connecting the wind farm to the onshore substation.

Ocean Winds will also establish a service base in Władysławowo. The project is said to be the first in the country to be completely managed from domestic ports, with Świnoujście handling foundation marshalling and Gdańsk managing the wind turbines.

All necessary environmental and regulatory approvals have been obtained for the project, including permits for both its offshore and onshore components and for integration with the National Power System.

Ocean Winds COO Bautista Rodriguez said: “In Poland, offshore wind energy is a key driver of the country’s energy transition and a real opportunity for the development of a revitalised economic sector.

“At Ocean Winds, we are convinced that Poland has the potential to become a regional leader in offshore wind – both in terms of clean energy production and industrial capability.

“Supported by key financial partners such as the EIB, our BC-Wind project is our contribution to this strategic process and a step toward increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix.”

Last month, Ocean Winds was awarded rights to develop a floating offshore wind project in the Celtic Sea, marking a significant step in the UK’s wind sector.