Ocean Wind project plan approved by DOI. (Credit: Jesse De Meulenaere on Unsplash)

The US Department of the Interior (DOI), through its Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), has approved the plan for the construction and operations of the Ocean Wind 1 project offshore New Jersey, US.

Ocean Wind 1 will be built about 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, with a capacity to generate around 1,100MW of clean energy, which is adequate to power about 380,000 homes.

It is said to be the third major offshore wind project in the US and is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs during its development and a three-year construction cycle.

The Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind project represents the Biden-Harris administration’s third approval of a commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project in the US.

It follows the Vineyard Wind project offshore Massachusetts and the South Fork Wind project offshore Rhode Island and New York, which are currently under construction.

US Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said: “Today’s approval for the Ocean Wind 1 project is another milestone in our efforts to create good-paying union jobs while combatting climate change and powering our nation.

“By working closely with state and local leaders, Tribes, ocean users, and other stakeholders, we are moving forward with responsible clean energy development that will benefit communities, while also mitigating potential impacts on the environment or marine life.”

According to the DOI statement, President Biden’s ‘Investing in America’ agenda and ‘Bidenomics’ strategy are boosting the US economy.

The Record of Decision (ROD) documents the approval of Ocean Wind’s plan to build an offshore wind project with up to 98 wind turbines and up to three offshore substations.

It also documents Ocean Wind’s measures to reduce the potential impacts on protected species, such as marine mammals, sea turtles, and Atlantic sturgeon.

Ocean Wind has committed to three mitigation programs, a direct compensation program, a navigational safety fund, and a reimbursement for lost or damaged commercial fishing gear.

Furthermore, BOEM worked with Tribes, federal, state, and local government agencies and reviewed comments provided by industry, ocean users, and other key partners.

BOEM director Elizabeth Klein said: “Ocean Wind 1 represents another significant step forward for the offshore wind industry in the United States.

“The project’s approval demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to developing clean energy and fighting climate change and is a testament to the state of New Jersey’s leadership in supporting sustainable sources of energy and economic development for coastal communities.”