The project marks the first non-hydro project of SN Aboitiz Power-Magat (SNAP), one of the Philippines' leading renewable energy companies

Image: GCL took part in Philippines first 200kw floating solar power project. Photo: Courtesy of GCL System.

Ocean Sun, a Norway-based solar energy company, has announced the start of operations at the 200kw hybrid floating photovoltaic hydro power project in the Philippines.

The floating solar project was commissioned as a joint project, in partnership between Ocean Sun and GCL-SI, a provider of modules used for the construction of the floating solar facilities.

Ocean Sun CEO Øyvind Rohn, and Chairman and CTO Børge Bjørneklett said: “Establishing a partnership with GCL is a major milestone for Ocean Sun, and will enable optimisation of the technology for large scale deployment.We are very pleased with having GCL as a partner, and look forward to taking floating solar to the next level.”

The purpose-built facility is located in the 1,170-hectare Magat reservoir, designed to endure disruptive weather conditions and strong typhoons.

The project will go through a pilot test lasting for ten months, and will initially serve house load requirements of SNAP’s Magat hydro. If successful, SNAP will look into scaling up the project so that the power generated may contribute to its renewable energy capacity and to the country’s energy security.

Floating solar is a new opportunity creating technology, where the photovoltaic panels installed on the water body would benefit countries where land is in high demand.

According to the Department of Energy of the Philippines, the potential of floating solar is expected to provide a boost to the energy supply in the country as demand for power reaches 11,000MW.

Ocean Sun and GCL-SI have signed agreements at Shanghai SNEC

Ocean Sun and GCL-SI have signed agreements at Shanghai SNEC, to co-operate on the development of PV modules for floating PV solutions and floating solar facilities.

GCL-SI is expected to further strengthen its research and development into high-efficiency products, supporting Ocean Sun for the construction of solar energy facilities to match the rapid economic growth and ever-increasing demand for renewable energy in the Philippines.

GCL-SI chairman Eric Luo said: “GCL has been an active player in the development of cost-effective renewable energy on a global scale. The cooperation with Ocean Sun on this ground-breaking project in the Philippines once again emphasizes the trust we have won from our global partners.”