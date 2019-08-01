ConocoPhillips has been granted drilling permit for well 25/7-7 in production licence PL 782 S

Image: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia secures NPD permit to drill well in North Sea (Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS a drilling permit for well 25/7-7 cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management regulations.

Well 25/7-7 will be drilled from the Leiv Eiriksson drilling facility in position 59 18`59.95 N and 02 12`42.66 E.

The drilling programme for well 25/7-7 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 782 S. ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 40 per cent. The other licensees are Equinor Energy AS (20 per cent), Aker BP ASA (20 per cent) and DEA Norge AS (20 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 25/7 and 25/10. The well will be drilled about 17 kilometres northwest of the Balder field.

Production licence 782 S was awarded on 6 February 2015 in APA 2014. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Source: Company Press Release