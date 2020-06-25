Wells 6607/12-4 and 6607/12-4 A will be drilled from the Deepsea Nordkapp drilling facility in position 66 3`39.74 N and 7 59`5.82 E

NPD grants drilling permit for wells 6607/12-4 and 6607/12-4 A in production licence 127 C. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for wells 6607/12-4 and 6607/12-4 A cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Wells 6607/12-4 and 6607/12-4 A will be drilled from the Deepsea Nordkapp drilling facility in position 66 3`39.74 N and 7 59`5.82 E.

The drilling program for well 6607/12-4 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well and appraisal well 6607/12-4 A in production licence 127 C.

Aker BP ASA is the operator with an ownership interest of 88.0825 per cent. The other licensee is PGNiG Upstream Norway AS with 11.9175 per cent.

The area in this licence consists of part of block 6607/12. The well will be drilled about 7 kilometres northeast of the 6607/12-2 S Alve Nord discovery.

Production licence 127 C was carved out from production licence 127 on 27 March 2017. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Source: Company Press Release