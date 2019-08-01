Aker BP has been granted drilling permit for well 2/1-17 S, cf. Section 15 in production licence 019 C

Image: Aker BP secures NPD permit to drill Well 2/1-17 S. Photo: courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.com.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for well 2/1-17 S, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management regulations.

Well 2/1-17 S will be drilled from the Maersk Interceptor drilling facility in position 56 49`6.15 N and 3 8`19.7 E.

The drilling programme for well 2/1-17 S relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 019 C. Aker BP ASA is the operator with an ownership interest of 80 per cent.

The other licensee is MOL Norge AS (20 per cent). The area in this licence consists of parts of block 2/1. The well will be drilled about ten kilometres southeast of the Gyda field.

Production licence 019 C was awarded on 14 September 1998. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.