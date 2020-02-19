The drilling programme for well 7221/4-1 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 609

Norway has issued drilling permit for well 7221/4-1. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Lundin Norway AS a drilling permit for well 7221/4-1 cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 7221/4-1 will be drilled from the West Bollsta drilling facility in position 72 36`11.44 N and 21 17`51.4 E.

The drilling programme for well 7221/4-1 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 609. Lundin Norway AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 40 per cent. The other licensees are Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS with 30 per cent and Wintershall Dea Norge AS with 30 per cent.

The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 7220/11, 7220/12, 7220/9, 7221/4 and 7220/6. The well will be drilled 12 kilometres east of the 7220/6-2 discovery.

Production licence 609 was awarded on 13 May 2011 in the 21st licensing round on the Norwegian shelf. This is the 13th well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

