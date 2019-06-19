The wind turbines manufacturer will deliver and install 100 wind turbines for 300MW Prairie Hill project in Texas, US

Image: Nordex will supply and install 100 turbines for 300MW Prairie Hill project. Photo: Courtesy of makunin from Pixabay.

German wind turbines manufacturer Nordex Group has signed a contract with the North American subsidiary of the French energy group Engie, to supply and install 100 turbines of the AW3000 series.

Under the contract, Nordex will supply and install 100 turbines for 300MW Prairie Hill project, located near the town of Mart in Texas.

Nordex Group CSO Patxi Landa “We are pleased to be working with a new and important international customer, Engie, and we are bringing technology to the table that enables the lowest cost of energy solution, one which is perfectly suited to the conditions of their Texas project.”

Nordex intends to deliver for the Prairie Hill project in 2020

The Prairie Hill project is planned to feature AW140/3000 turbine on an 82 meter tower, which marks the largest swept area wind turbine available, with a tip height below 500 feet.

Nordex plans to deliver the turbines for the project in 2020.

In May, the company secured an order to supply its Delta4000 turbines totaling 350MW for a proposed wind farm in the US. As per the order, Nordex will supply 74 of its N149/4.0-4.5 Delta4000 series turbines for the project.

The Delta4000 series includes the N149/4.0-4.5, designed for moderate and low-wind sites and it can be flexibly configured, along with the N133/4.8, a model for strong-wind sites.

The wind farm will be located in Oklahoma and the turbines are expected to be delivered and installed in the spring of next year. The order includes the supply and delivery of the wind turbines with an operation range between 4MW and 4.8MW and a service agreement with a 5-year term.

Nordex claims to have installed more than 25GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets. Currently, the company has more than 5,500 employees and generated revenues of around £2.2bn in 2018.

Its joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and in Mexico.