Under the contract, Nordex will service Glacier Wind phase 1 & 2, located near Ethridge and Rim Rock, located near Kevin.

Nordex will service 266 units of AW77/1500 Acciona Windpower wind turbines for NaturEner. Photo courtesy of Nordex SE.

German wind turbines manufacturer Nordex Group has received an order from NaturEner USA to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 400MW fleet of Acciona Windpower turbines in Montana, US.

The fleet of wind projects include Glacier Wind phases 1 & 2, located near Ethridge and Rim Rock, located near Kevin, comprising a total of 266 units of AW77/1500 Acciona Windpower wind turbines.

NaturEner USA president Jim Kutey said: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the Nordex Group and to extend our O&M agreements.

“By renewing our contracts, we are continuing to rely on the Nordex Group to provide reliable, high performance, cost effective O&M services. Our shared goal is to maximize safe, reliable operations for years to come.”

Nordex said that it has been providing O&M services all of the three projects since their operations started in 2009.

The present contract is extension to renew the service agreements for up to 10 years, which adds to the Nordex Group service order backlog in North America, comprising 4.2GW of serviced assets.

Nordex USA CEO Pablo Pulpeiro “We are proud that NaturEner opts again for our service and maintenance. We know that NaturEner has high expectations of the service quality and we very much appreciate the repeated trust set in our competence.”

