Nordex Group receives orders from UKA for N175/6.X and N163/6.X wind turbines totaling 435MW in Germany. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Nordex Group has received orders from wind and solar farm developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG) for a total of 64 turbines. The orders comprise 52 N175/6.X turbines and 12 N163/6.X turbines. With a total capacity of 435.2 MW, the orders are part of an existing framework agreement between the two companies. The contracts also include premium service for turbine maintenance over a 20-year period.

All N175/6.X turbines will be deployed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 meters at 15 different wind farm sites across Germany. The projects are located in the federal states of Brandenburg, Thuringia, North Rhine-Westphalia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Lower Saxony. Construction and commissioning are scheduled for 2026 and 2027, depending on the timeline and location of each project.

“These orders represent another important milestone in our strong partnership with UKA,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “We are delighted that UKA has once again chosen our latest N175/6.X turbine for the majority of its projects across Germany. This continued investment not only reflects UKA’s confidence in our turbine technology but also underscores its clear commitment to driving the expansion of renewable energy and supporting a sustainable energy future in Germany.”

”This current order for 64 turbines brings the total number of wind turbines ordered by the UKA Group over the past 18 months to 226. Together, they represent a total power generation capacity of over 1.5 GW. It is an extraordinary achievement that fills me with pride,” said Gernot Gauglitz, CEO and shareholder of UKA, commenting on the orders. ” Now that German policymakers have created the framework, I am delighted that we can move the energy transition forward together with Nordex. The close partnership between UKA and Nordex over many years is now bearing fruit – we are now seeing the results of our shared efforts.”