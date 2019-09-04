Nordex would deploy ten of its N133/4.8 strong-wind turbines on 110m tower, helping to make the project viable for subsidy-free operation

Image: The construction work at the Crossdykes project is expected to start in 2019, and completed in 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Steppinstars from Pixabay.

German wind turbines manufacturer Nordex has secured a turbine order from Muirhall Energy for the Crossdykes project, located 13kms to the north east of Lockerbie, in Scotland.

Muirhall Energy is a UK-based independent developer of renewable energy, currently holding a consented portfolio of approximately 400MW.

Muirhall Energy managing director Chris Walker said: “We are delighted to be starting construction on what will be one of the first subsidy-free developments to come online in the UK.

“That is testament to the work we have done as a company, but also the flexibility shown by all of our partners, such as the Nordex Group, as we finalised our plans for the project.”

Nordex will install ten N133/4.8 turbines at the Crossdykes project

Under the order, Nordex would install ten of its N133/4.8 turbines at the Crossdykes project. Along with the installation, it would also provide maintenance and service for the wind farm for a period of 20 years.

With the turbines supplied by the company having a high installed capacity of 4.8MW, a hub height of 110m and a good wind profile. Muirhall Energy is expected to operate the wind farm without government funding.

Nordex Group CSO Patxi Landa said: “The wind farm will be operated without financial support from the government. This shows that the production of electricity from wind power using the latest technology at very good sites can compete with conventional sources of energy.”

The construction work at the Crossdykes project is expected to start in 2019, and completed in 2020. Once completed, the project is expected to provide 45,000 households with clean electricity.

The company said that it has signed a service agreement with Muirhall Energy, which is linked to that production-based availability, and offers security in terms of production for the wind farm operator. It also facilitates Nordex to carry out preventive maintenance work based on the wind.