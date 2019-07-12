NKT will use 132kV AC XLPE high-voltage power cable to connect the Edvard Grieg platform to the Johan Sverdrup field centre in the Norwegian North Sea

Image: The Edvard Grieg oil and gas platform. Photo: courtesy of Lundin Petroleum.

NKT has received a power cable contract from Lundin Norway to connect two oil and gas platforms in Norway.

Under the contract, NKT will use 24km 132kV AC XLPE high-voltage power cable to connect the Edvard Grieg oil and gas production platform to the Johan Sverdrup field centre in the North Sea Norwegian Sea.

NKT said in a statement: “The power cable solution will finalize the Utsira High Power Hub Project to power several oil and gas fields with renewable power from shore.”

The firm said that the order supports the environmental impact reduction efforts for the oil and gas fields included in the Utsira High Power Hub Project.

The fields located on Utsira High in the North Sea include Johan Sverdrup, Gina Krog, Ivar Aasen, and Edvard Grieg.

NKT HV Solutions executive vice president and head Andreas Berthou said: “We are pleased to be working with Lundin Norway for the first time supporting their dedicated work to reduce the environmental impact of the oil and gas production with power from shore.

“With the connection of the two platforms, we confirm our strong market position in the oil and gas segment and the importance of our reliability in terms of cable and installation quality.

“We are proud to support the growing industry focus on reducing the CO2 emissions having a key differentiator in our ability to provide the most energy efficient offshore installation driven by the capabilities of our cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria.”

Power cable connecting Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup 2 platforms to be commissioned in 2022

NKT said that the connection of the two installations will benefit Lundin from the already planned power link in conjunction with phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup development.

The firm is currently developing the link connecting the second phase of Johan Sverdrup to the onshore power grid.

The high-voltage power cable which will connect Edvard Grieg to Johan Sverdrup 2 is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.