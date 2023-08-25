The planning consents for all the onshore and offshore components of the transmission project have been granted by all three local planning authorities, along with the Marine Management Organisation and Marine Scotland

National Grid, SSEN secure planning consent for their Eastern Green Link 2 subsea electricity superhighway project. (Credit: National Grid)

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Transmission have secured development consent for the 2GW Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) subsea electricity superhighway project between Scotland and England.

The planning consents for all the onshore and offshore components of the project have been granted by all three local planning authorities, along with the Marine Management Organisation in England and Marine Scotland in Scotland.

Last month, NGET and SSEN Transmission signed a joint venture (JV) agreement to develop the Eastern Green Link 2 project.

The subsea electricity superhighway project involves the installation of a 525kW high voltage direct current (HVDC) underwater transmission cable that will be laid from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.

Claimed to be the longest HVDC cable in the UK, the nearly 436km long Eastern Green Link 2 project is expected to deliver power to over two million households once Ofgem grants regulatory approval.

Eastern Green Link 2 project deputy project director Sarah Sale said: “We will continue to work with the local community and keep them updated as the project develops, and moves into construction, and would like to thank them in advance for hosting such an important project.

“This renewable electricity superhighway is vital in supporting the UK’s transition to net zero and decarbonisation and we’re thrilled to be making such a significant contribution with the largest electricity transmission reinforcement project in the UK.”

Both companies aim to commence the construction of the Eastern Green Link 2 project in 2024 with operations scheduled to start in 2029.

Last month, the JV selected Hitachi Energy and BAM as preferred suppliers for the HVDC converter stations associated with the subsea electricity superhighway project.