NRC awards 20-year license extension for Turkey Point nuclear power plant. (Credit: NextEra Energy, Inc.)

NextEra Energy’s subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has secured a 20-year license extension to operate units 3 and 4 at the Turkey Point nuclear power plant in the US.

Granted by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the extended licence will enable the company to operate units 3 and 4 until 2052 and 2053, respectively.

The latest move boosts the American nuclear power facility’s ability to supply reliable and low-cost clean energy to FPL customers for the next three decades.

FPL president and CEO Armando Pimentel said: “This approval demonstrates our commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure that we can continue to deliver safe, reliable and clean energy to our customers for decades to come.

“Turkey Point is an integral part of the local economy and an essential part of FPL’s fuel mix.”

Located about 40.2km south of Miami, unit 3 at the Turkey Point power plant began commercial operations in 1972, followed by unit 4 in 1973. The plant, which occupies 11,000 acres, generates enough electricity to power nearly one million households and businesses.

It is said to play a critical role in grid stability as well as support Florida’s growing population.

The NRC’s latest decision follows an earlier approval in December 2019, which initially extended the license for an additional 20 years.

However, in 2022, further environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act required additional information, resetting the original expiration dates of 2032 and 2033.

FPL subsequently completed the necessary reapplication process, leading to the restoration of the license extension.

The Turkey Point nuclear power plant contributes significantly to the local economy, providing around 700 permanent jobs and an additional 2,800 during outage operations.

Besides, the nuclear plant contributes more than $37m annually in property taxes, supporting local services and community initiatives.

In addition, there are several environmental initiatives taking place at the Turkey Point facility. The ongoing construction of the FPL Clean Water Recovery Center, in partnership with Miami-Dade County, aims to treat and reuse up to 15 million gallons of reclaimed water per day.

The company is also advancing the license renewal processes for its St. Lucie nuclear power plant and Point Beach nuclear power plant. The latter is owned by FPL’s sister affiliate NextEra Energy Resources.