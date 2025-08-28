NexGold Mining has received industrial approval for its gold mine in Goldboro. (Credit: Province of Nova Scotia/File)

NexGold Mining has received industrial approval (IA) from the Nova Scotia government for its Goldboro gold project.

The industrial approval represents a crucial permit required to start the construction and operations.

The permit, granted under the Environment Act, follows the completion of the application initially submitted in August 2023.

NexGold said the permission aligns with the environmental assessment approved in August 2022.

NexGold president and CEO Kevin Bullock said: “We are extremely pleased to have received our Industrial Approval for the Goldboro Gold Project.

“We are grateful for the diligence shown over the last two years by NS ECC and members of the LIFT team in their review, and the support the Project has now received from the Honourable Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“With the receipt of the IA, we have received one of the last key permits required to advance towards construction and operations, and I am very proud of the hard work by the NexGold team in achieving this successful outcome for the advancement of the Goldboro Gold Project.”

NexGold has a lease for 779ha of Crown land for the mine, with operations expanding across both Crown and privately-owned lands.

The Goldboro gold mine, located in Guysborough County, is set to generate substantial economic benefits, including the creation of 735 jobs.

The project, expected to commence in 2026, is projected to contribute $2.1bn to Nova Scotia’s GDP, following seven years of thorough consultation and study.

Also, the project is projected to yield $1.1bn in household income and $528m in tax revenue over a period of 15 years.

The project development comprises development, eleven years of operation, and remediation.

Kevin added: “The NexGold team has a demonstrated reputation of developing and operating in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner.

“This is, indeed, a tremendous moment, and is a testament to the hard work and effort by all parties to reach this critical milestone. Canada is a global leader in precious metal products, and Nova Scotia will be a part of that valuable industry.”

NexGold has signed benefit agreements with local entities, including the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.

The industrial approval mandates strict compliance with environmental terms and conditions throughout the project’s lifecycle.

The compliance is overseen by Nova Scotia’s Department of Environment and Climate Change’s dedicated large industrial file team.

Guysborough District Municipality warden Paul Long said: “The NexGold Goldboro Gold Project in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will provide significant socio-economic benefits for the municipality and surrounding areas during the construction and operational phases of the proposed development.

“The local benefits include meaningful direct and indirect job creation, community benefit agreements, growing the GDP in Nova Scotia and providing additional municipal taxation revenues.”