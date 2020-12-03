The conveyor system and the material handling systems work in association to efficiently move material from deeper mine levels to the surface

Newmont commissions Musselwhite Conveyor System. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Newmont Corporation announced the successful completion of two key projects at its Musselwhite mine at Lake Opapimiskan, Ontario, Canada, with the full commissioning of the mine’s conveyor system and the material handling project.

“I am extremely proud of the work that has been completed by the team at Musselwhite to safely deliver these two critical projects, whilst managing through the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19,” said Newmont’s President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Musselwhite is an important part of our North America region, and with the commissioning of these two projects is positioned to contribute to Newmont’s portfolio for many years to come.”

The conveyor system and the material handling systems work in association to efficiently move material from deeper mine levels to the surface. Haul distances are reduced as the ore crushed at depth will be hoisted from the underground crushers to the conveyor system and brought to the surface for processing.

Source: Company Press Release