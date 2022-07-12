The project includes the construction of a nominal 1.4 million tonnes per annum LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant, which will be placed on fixed offshore platforms

A midscale LNG plant installed on three fixed jacket offshore platforms (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based integrated gas-to-power company New Fortress Energy (NFE) has contracted engineering and construction company, Fluor, for its Fast LNG 2 project.

Under the full notice-to-proceed (FNTP) contract, Fluor will provide engineering, procurement and fabrication management services for the NFE Fast LNG 2 project.

The project includes the construction of a nominal 1.4 million tonnes per annum LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant, which will be placed on fixed offshore platforms.

Fluor said that the current contract marks the second offshore modular mid-scale LNG plant awarded by NFE this year, following NFE Fast LNG 1 project.

Awarded in the first quarter of this year, Fast LNG 1 also included the installation of a similar modular mid-scale design on repurposed drilling jack-up rigs.

The modular plant, which will be available for dispatch to various locations worldwide, would enable NFE to access multiple gas supply sources.

Fluor Energy Solutions group president Jim Breuer said: “Fluor, in conjunction with key licensors and suppliers, provides NFE with an integrated modular mid-scale LNG export solution for these projects.

“The Fluor design and execution plan facilitates repeatable project models that can be used to replicate similar plants in the future.”

Earlier this year, NFE announced the filing of applications for required permits and regulatory approvals to build and operate the new offshore LNG liquefaction terminal.

The company is seeking approvals from the US Maritime Administration, the US Coast Guard and the US Department of Energy for the project.

It had planned to build the new LNG terminal in the US federal waters, nearly 16 miles (26km) off the southeast coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, using existing infrastructure.