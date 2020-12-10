The AHTS18000 Skandi Rio will support Petrobras' exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf

The contract duration is for 3+1-year. (Credit: DOF ASA)

The DOF Group is pleased to announce a new contract award for its fleet in Brazil for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”). The AHTS18000 Skandi Rio will support Petrobras’ exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf. The vessel is owned and operated by Norskan Offshore Ltda. while DOF Subsea Brasil Servicios Ltda. will be responsible for the ROV operations. Both companies are 100% owned subsidiaries of DOF ASA.

The contract duration is for 3+1-year with expected commencement in December/January. Skandi Rio is a Brazilian built and flagged AHTS vessel equipped with Work Class ROV’s for operations down to 3.000m water depth.

Mons Aase, CEO in DOF Group, states: I am very pleased with the contract award, which confirm the DOF Group’s strong position in the South America region.

Source: Company Press Release