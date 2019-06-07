Neste, the leading renewable fuels producer, and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on its joint sustainable fuel initiative.

Image: Neste and port authority of New York & New Jersey collaborate. Photo: Courtesy of Neste.

The partners will be working together to facilitate the use of sustainable transportation fuels at Port Authority facilities and in its fleet vehicles and equipment, including renewable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, renewable propane and other sustainable fuel products.

“As the first U.S. transportation agency to embrace the Paris Climate Agreement, the Port Authority is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by supporting the use of sustainable fuels across our facilities – especially in operations where electrification is not yet viable,” said Christine Weydig, director of the Port Authority’s Office of Environmental and Energy Programs. “One of the key elements of that commitment is working closely with partners who can help us enact an aggressive sustainability agenda. So we are excited to collaborate with Neste to identify ways to develop the regional market for cleaner liquid fuel, as we work towards our goal of reducing the agency’s emissions 80 percent by 2050.”

“We are truly happy to partner with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, a key transportation facilitator in the area. Over the years we have built a solid track record in decarbonizing transportation with our Neste MY Renewable Diesel™, and we are in the process of increasing our production capacity of Renewable Jet Fuel to meet the growing demand,” says Neste’s President and CEO Peter Vanacker.

“Decarbonizing transportation requires partnering, sharing the same goal, and working side by side. We are extremely excited to share our expertise in low-carbon renewable fuels to find solutions for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to reach their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets,” continues Vanacker.

Source: Company Press Release.