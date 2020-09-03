The length of the ETH pipeline was developed and qualified in partnership with TechnipFMC

The Fenja field comprises two discoveries. (Credit: gloriaurban4 from Pixabay)

Neptune Energy has commenced installation of what it claimed to be the world’s longest heated subsea production pipeline in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The project will see installation of about 36km electrically trace-heated (ETH) pipe-in-pipe solution which will transport oil from the Neptune Energy-operated Fenja field to the Njord A platform, which is operated by Equinor.

TechnipFMC’s Deep Energy vessel has tested and installed a 9km section, which is around 120 km north of Kristiansund at a water depth of about 320m in Norway.

Neptune Energy Projects and Engineering Norway director Erik Oppedal said: “The installation and testing of the ETH pipe is a great technical achievement, as well as a milestone in the development of the Fenja field.

“Norway is an important part of our geographically-diverse portfolio and this is an excellent example of Neptune Energy’s commitment to investing in the region and adopting advanced technologies to overcome challenges.

“The heated pipe-in-pipe solution permits us to tie the field back to existing infrastructure, keeping costs low.”

Neptune energy developed ETH pipeline in partnership with TechnipFMC

The company said that the length of the ETH pipeline was developed and qualified under a collaboration with TechnipFMC.

The Fenja field comprises two discoveries, Pil and Bue, Pil is currently being developed while drilling of Bue is planned for third quarter 2020.

Neptune Energy estimated total 2P reserves of about 97 MMboe at the Fenja field and the first oil is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

The development involved construction of two subsea templates which connect Fenja’s six wells, three of these are oil producers, two are water injectors and one is a gas injector.

Recently, Neptune Energy has announced the discovery of oil at the Dugong well in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.