The company has awarded integrity management and fabric maintenance services for the gas production platform

Oceaneering will be responsible for the supply of integrity management services. (Credit: gloriaurban4 from Pixabay)

Neptune Energy has awarded contracts total worth $6.5m to subsea engineering company Oceaneering and Fluor’s subsidiary Stork for its Cygnus gas production facility in the UK Southern North Sea.

The contracts awarded include integrity management and fabric maintenance services for the gas production platform.

The company said that the contracts have been awarded on a three-year agreement basis, with options to extend them to two further one-year contracts.

Neptune Energy UK managing director Alexandra Thomas said: “We are pleased to be awarding these contracts to Oceaneering and Stork, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting service partners and to maximising efficiency.

“Combining the scopes of work for our Cygnus production facility within a broader agreement creates additional synergies and reduces complexity.”

Under the terms of the contract, Oceaneering will be responsible for the supply of integrity management services for the gas facility.

These services include pressure systems, structural, pipeline, erosion management and offshore inspection services.

Stork to deliver fabric maintenance and scaffolding services for Cygnus

Additionally, Stork will be responsible to provide fabric maintenance and scaffolding services for Cygnus gas production facility.

The Cygnus gas field is located within UK Continental Shelf blocks 44/12a and 44/11a in 23m of water.

It is claimed to be a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure and has the capacity to produce nearly 6% of UK domestic gas demand, which is enough to fuel for 1.5 million UK homes.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the gas field with a 38.75% ownership stake and the remaining 61.25% stake is owned by Spirit Energy.

Stork UK regional director Steve Hunt said: “We are committed to supporting Neptune and confident we will continue to deliver the highest quality and standards of work, whilst maximising on efficiencies in support of daily operations.

“It has been a challenging year for the industry and our global communities; to be awarded this contract demonstrates our place in the supply chain, as well as a true reflection of Stork’s dedication to being a trusted service partner to Neptune.”

Last month, Neptune Energy has received Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) approval for the start-up of on the Gjøa field expansion in the North Sea.