NatPower UK plans £1bn investment in Teesside GigaPark BESS project. Credit: NatPower UK.

NatPower UK has announced plans to build the Teesside GigaPark, a 1GW/8GWh battery storage project, in the UK with an investment of £1bn.

In this regard, the company inked an agreement with Sembcorp Utilities (UK), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Energy UK. The agreement allows NatPower UK to secure a 32-acre site at the Wilton International industrial area in Redcar, North Yorkshire for the project.

NatPower UK aims to develop Teesside GigaPark as one of the UK’s largest lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS) by combining utility-scale grid storage with port electrification infrastructure.

Sembcorp Energy UK CEO Mike Patrick said: “With its robust grid infrastructure, Wilton International offers the ideal platform for scaling long-duration battery storage and supporting maritime electrification.

“This project further strengthens Wilton International’s role as a strategic site for low-carbon innovation, driving the UK’s journey towards a net-zero future.”

The project will initially provide four hours of storage capacity, with plans to extend to eight hours.

The GigaPark has secured a 1GW connection agreement with the National Energy System Operator for a 400kV link to the National Grid substation.

NatPower UK plans to construct and operate the site, targeting a grid connection by 2028.

Designed to support the UK’s transition to renewable energy, the BESS will help balance the grid amid rising electricity demands. It will store surplus renewable energy during low demand and release it when necessary, reducing the need for fossil-fuel peaker plants and cutting emissions.

The infrastructure also supports decarbonising UK shipping by providing shore power for vessels at berth through cold ironing technology.

NatPower UK CEO Stefano Sommadossi said: “Teesside, our most advanced GigaPark, located at Wilton International, will be the blueprint for how we combine high-capacity renewable energy storage with the electrification of ports and industry.

“Within five years, we can transform one of the UK’s most important industrial hubs into a net-zero economic powerhouse and then replicate this model in ports across the globe.”

The Teesside GigaPark project is expected to create approximately 200 construction jobs and provide permanent roles in operations.

NatPower said that it is engaging with potential industrial customers for off-take agreements. The project’s scale is likely to attract energy-intensive sectors such as data centres and manufacturing facilities, said the firm.