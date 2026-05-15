The company’s 2026 exploration programme aims to increase the resource by 50%, depending on the drilling results. Credit: Eugene BY/Shutterstock.com.

Shuka Minerals has initiated the 2,000m phase one drilling programme at the No.2 ore body of the Kabwe Zinc Mine in Zambia.

Last month, the company appointed Ox Drilling as the contractor for the programme through its Zambian subsidiary, Leopard Exploration and Mining (LEM).

According to the Behre Dolbear 2023 NI 43-101 report, the No.2 ore body contains 3.1 million tonnes of ore with zinc at 11.4% and lead at 1.7%, along with silver and vanadium oxide.

The company’s 2026 exploration programme aims to increase the resource by 50%, depending on the drilling results.

The No.2 ore body is open at depth, with the initial diamond drill-hole set at a 65-degree angle to reach approximately 220–230m below current operations.

Although silver, vanadium, gallium and germanium are present, they have not been the main focus of past exploration.

Shuka Minerals plans further investigation to assess the potential of these elements in the ongoing programme.

The GeoQuest geological team is on-site alongside the company’s CEO, Richard Lloyd, overseeing the start of the initial drilling phase.

Along with its contractors, the company will initially use a calibrated XRF machine to sample the drill core.

Further samples from the main and disseminated ore zones will be sent to ALS labs for preparation and assaying according to Joint Ore Reserves Committee/NI 43-101 standards.

Shuka Minerals is an exploration and development company listed on two stock exchanges, concentrating on critical and strategic minerals throughout Africa.

In June last year, the company received the final regulatory approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for its acquisition of LEM.