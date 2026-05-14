The scope of the contract includes the provision of underground development, production and support services. Credit: Peruphotart/Shutterstock.com.

Perenti’s underground mining division, Barminco, has secured a four-year contract from Bellevue Gold valued at A$850m ($616m) for its project in Western Australia (WA).

Under the contract, Barminco will provide underground mining services for the Bellevue Gold Project.

There is also an option to extend the contract for an extra year.

Additionally, around A$75m in growth capital is expected to be required in fiscal year 2027.

Following a competitive bidding process, Barminco and Bellevue have begun the collaboration.

Perenti managing director and CEO Mark Norwell said: “We are excited to partner with Bellevue as we focus on delivering enduring value for our clients, our people, the communities in which we work and ultimately our shareholders.

“This contract award reinforces Barminco as a global leader in underground mining, further strengthening Barminco’s underground mining portfolio and earnings in Australia. This award supports our strategy to deliver sustainable cash generation and future earnings growth.”

The Bellevue Gold Project is known for its long-term, quality underground gold production within a well-established mining region, and represents a significant expansion of Barminco’s operations in Australia.

The scope of the contract includes the provision of underground development, production and support services.

Perenti is a mining services company engaged in contract mining, drilling services and technological solutions for the mining sector.

Perenti contract mining president Gabrielle Iwanow said: “The award of the Bellevue Gold Project recognises the ability of the Barminco team to consistently deliver safe and reliable performance.

“This delivery is enabled by strong technical capability built from more than 35 years’ experience in underground mining. We look forward to working closely with Bellevue to deliver this high-quality project for many years to come.”

Last month, Perenti extended its contract with Regis Resources to continue providing underground mining services at the Duketon Operations in WA.