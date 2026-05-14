The Cruz de los Caminos project has a capacity of 51.29MW. Credit: Matrix Renewables.

Matrix Renewables has connected two new renewable energy projects, Cruz de los Caminos and Piedra de la Sal, to Spain’s national grid.

This increases the company’s number of interconnected projects in Spain to 15 and brings the combined installed capacity to 691MW.

Both projects have completed technical and regulatory processes required for grid integration and will supply electricity under a long-term power purchase agreement with Merck.

They achieved financial close at the start of 2025.

Located in Cuenca province, both solar farms have substantial capacities, with Piedra de la Sal at 51.25MW and Cruz de los Caminos at 51.29MW, reported Renewables Now.

Matrix is also advancing plans to hybridise its portfolio by integrating both energy storage systems and wind technology at existing and forthcoming installations.

The company continues to develop stand-alone battery energy storage systems (BESS) as part of a strategy aimed at optimising asset operation and reinforcing the flexibility of the Spanish power system.

Through continued investment in these areas, Matrix is seeking to adapt to changing requirements in the energy sector.

Matrix Europe & LatAm head, managing director Sergio Arbeláez said: “The grid connection of Cruz de los Caminos and Piedra de la Sal marks another important achievement for the company just over five years after its founding.

“This milestone further consolidates our activities in Spain, a benchmark country in the renewable energy sector, and reflects our long-term commitment to this market.”

The company’s current activities align with broader efforts to enhance grid reliability, support the country’s energy transition and stabilise supply.

Last month, Matrix secured £245m ($331.7m) in non-recourse financing for a 500MW/1GW-hour BESS in Eccles–Leitholm, southern Scotland.

The financing was arranged through an underwritten facility led by CIBC’s London branch, MUFG Bank and NatWest, with NatWest also acting as the facility agent for the transaction.