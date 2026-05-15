The complex includes two wind farms integrated with a substantial pumped-storage hydroelectric system. Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.

Iberdrola has commissioned the 195MW Tâmega Norte wind farm, situated between Braga and Vila Real in Portugal’s Cabeceiras de Basto and Montalegre municipalities.

The Tâmega Norte wind farm, part of the Tâmega Complex, is the first grid-connected wind-hydro hybrid project on the Iberian Peninsula.

The complex includes two wind farms, north and south, integrated with a substantial pumped-storage hydroelectric system. This setup enables the technologies to work together, storing energy for release as needed by the grid.

The farms aim to reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 230,000t annually, comparable to the carbon absorption of millions of trees or the yearly emissions of around 100,000 vehicles.

Tâmega Norte utilises 27 Vestas wind turbines, each generating 7.2MW with a rotor height of 172m.

The project timeline was challenged by spring and summer weather and environmental conditions including impacts on local wildlife, which disrupted the construction schedule.

At peak construction, around 150 people were employed across transport, installation, crane operations, health and safety, and supervision roles, including personnel from Vestas.

The Tâmega Norte wind farm is expected to produce approximately 414GW-hours (GWh) annually, with Tâmega Sul adding 185GWh once completed.

The electricity distribution will use the existing infrastructure, connecting via the Red Eléctrica Nacional hub at Ribeira de Pena from the Daivões and Gouvães substations.

The two wind farms represent a total investment of €346m ($404.6m), with €237m allocated to Tâmega Norte and €109m to Tâmega Sul.

The project involves multiple international and national suppliers including Haizea Wind and Vestas, along with Portuguese civil engineering companies.

Development has followed environmental licence conditions, with Iberdrola implementing measures to minimise environmental impact.

The project is funded by the European Investment Bank, with Norges Bank partnering with a 49% stake upon completion.

Technologies employed include BladeLifter for transporting large turbine blades through terrains without extensive road alterations. This technique minimised the environmental footprint and preserved local landscapes.

In February this year, Iberdrola completed the sale of its French onshore renewable energy portfolio to Technique Solaire.

The agreement involves transferring 118MW of operational wind assets along with a development pipeline of 639MW in onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects.