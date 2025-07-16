MP Materials to supply Apple with US-made recycled rare earth magnets. (Credit: Business Wire/MP Materials)

US-based rare-earth materials company MP Materials has secured a long-term agreement worth $500m to supply Apple with rare earth magnets crafted entirely from recycled materials within the US.

The magnets will be produced at MP’s Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas, using recycled feedstock processed at Mountain Pass, California. The collaboration marks a significant step towards sustainable domestic supply chains, with the feedstock sourced from post-industrial and end-of-life magnets.

Over the past five years, Apple and MP Materials have collaborated on advanced recycling technology to process recycled rare earth magnets to meet Apple’s performance and design standards.

As part of the partnership, MP will establish a commercial-scale recycling line at Mountain Pass to handle various inputs, including magnet scrap and components from end-of-life products.

The initiative aligns with MP’s public-private partnership with the US Department of Defense to expand the Fort Worth facility’s capacity.

Shipments of magnets are anticipated to commence in 2027, gradually scaling to support hundreds of millions of Apple devices.

The companies also plan to work together to foster technological advancements in magnet production and end-of-life recovery.

Rare earth magnets are vital in electronics, vehicles, robotics, and energy systems. This agreement supports MP’s mission to re-establish a complete rare earth supply chain in the US while promoting sustainable production practices.

By leveraging recycled materials, MP aims to minimise waste, conserve natural resources, and facilitate cost-effective domestic magnet production.

MP Materials founder, chairman and CEO James Litinsky said: “We are proud to partner with Apple to launch MP’s recycling platform and scale up our magnetics business.

“This collaboration deepens our vertical integration, strengthens supply chain resilience, and reinforces America’s industrial capacity at a pivotal moment.”

Recently, MP Materials partnered with the US Department of Defense to develop a comprehensive US rare earth magnet supply chain, reducing reliance on foreign sources.

Additionally, MP Materials plans to construct a second US magnet manufacturing facility, the “10X Facility,” at a yet-to-be-determined location, with operations expected to begin in 2028.

The facility will boost domestic magnet production capacity to approximately 10,000 metric tons.