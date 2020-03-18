The exploration well 25/8-19 S was drilled to a maximum depth of 2,652m using the Deepsea Bergen semi-submersible drilling rig

The partners plan to assess the discoveries for further appraisal drilling. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

MOL Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary MOL Norge and its joint venture partners have made oil and gas discovery at the Evra and Iving exploration well (25/8-19 S and two sidetracks), in the production license 820 S in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

The well was drilled to a maximum depth of 2,652m below sea level, 8km northwest of the Balder and Ringhorne Fields using the Deepsea Bergen semi-submersible drilling rig.

The exploration well encountered oil and gas in several formations

Following drilling, the exploration well in the 820 S licence area encountered oil and gas in several formations and was production tested in the Skagerrak formation that resulted in the maximum flow rate of around 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

According to estimates, the resources in the main formation are between 12 and 71 million barrels of oil and gas equivalent within the license area.

At Iving, the partners have discovered a gross gas column of 34m above an oil column of at least 45m in moderate quality Skagerrak reservoirs with no oil-water contact encountered in the well.

The two sidetracks of the well will allow for extensive data acquisition, including coring, logging and oil sampling.

At Evra, the partners have encountered additional gas and oil in Eocene/Paleocene age injectite reservoir sands of up to 8m in thickness.

In a bid to develop the discovery as a tie-back to existing nearby infrastructure, the partners plan to assess the discoveries for further appraisal drilling.

Pandion Energy managing director Jan Christian Ellefsen said: “We are very pleased with making a material discovery in our second exploration well. This demonstrates the potential of our exploration strategy focusing on opportunities close to existing infrastructure.

“We look forward to maturing the discoveries and remaining prospectivity together with the PL 820 S partnership, as well as to commercialize the resource potential now proven in the license.”

MOL Norge operates the production license with a 40% stake while other partners include Pandion Energy (10%), Lundin Norway (40%) and Wintershall DEA (10%).