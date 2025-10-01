The M100S gas turbine and associated equipment will be provided by Mitsubishi Power’s Takasago machinery works. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Mitsubishi Power, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has secured its first order for the newly developed M100S small-to medium-sized gas turbine, designed for use in blast furnace gas (BFG)-fired power plants.

This order was placed by Jiangsu Lihuai Steel, a subsidiary of the Jiangsu Shagang Group, one of China’s leading steelmakers. The turbine will be supplied through Mitsubishi Power’s local subsidiary.

The M100S gas turbine will be installed as the core component of a 100MW class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant.

Jiangsu Lihuai Steel will commence operations of the GTCC power plant at its steel facility in Huai’an City, Jiangsu province, by 2027.

Mitsubishi Power’s M100S model combines large-scale gas turbine technologies to address growing energy efficiency and decarbonisation demands.

The model can serve as an alternative to the traditional small-sized BTG (boiler, turbine, generator) power plants commonly used in the Chinese steel industry.

The M100S gas turbine was engineered by integrating technology from Mitsubishi Power’s experience with large-scale BFG-fired turbines and the technology of the natural gas-fired JAC gas turbines, which provide high performance and reliability.

In a combined cycle configuration, M100S delivers 100MW output, offering a more compact and efficient solution compared to traditional models.

Besides BFG, the turbine is capable of co-firing with by-product gases from steel plant operations, including those from coke ovens and converters.

M100S enables flexible operation in response to changes in gas volume and quickly adapts to load variations in the steel plant.

By utilising by-product gas from steel production, BFG-fired gas turbines minimise environmental impacts and ensure compliance with air quality regulations and enhances energy efficiency.

The M100S gas turbine and associated equipment will be produced and provided by Mitsubishi Power’s Takasago machinery works in Takasago, in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture. Additional equipment will be sourced locally within China, including from Dongfang Turbine, a part of the Dongfang Electric Corporation group and a licensed manufacturer for Mitsubishi Power.

