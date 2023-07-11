Mitsubishi Power will supply two next-gen high-efficiency gas turbines as the core equipment for the GTCC project, and will also dispatch technical advisers to support the installation, and commissioning, under a long-term service agreement (LTSA)

Mitsubishi Power’s JAC Gas Turbine. (Credit: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries)

Mitsubishi Power, the power solutions arm of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has secured an order for two M701JAC gas turbines for a 1,600MW power plant in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant will be located in the Syrdarya region, about 150km south of Tashkent, the country’s capital.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will supply two next-gen high-efficiency gas turbines as the core equipment for the GTCC project.

In addition, the company will dispatch technical advisors to aid the installation, commissioning, and support reliable operation under a long-term service agreement (LTSA).

Mitsubishi Power has signed the equipment supply agreement with Harbin Electric International, the Chinese contractor for the project.

The GTCC power plant will be built, owned, and operated by a project company, Enersok.

Enersok is jointly owned by French electric utility EDF, Qatari power company Nebras Power QPSC, Japanese trading company Sojitz Corporation, and energy firm Kyuden International.

The 600MW power plant is planned to start commercial operation in 2026.

Enersok general director Chancel Regis said: “The Syrdarya II power plant will contribute to the steady and sustainable economic development of Uzbekistan by providing reliable, and low-cost energy. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi Power, which has a proven track record in this country and advanced technologies, for the successful completion of this project.”

Mitsubishi Power will supply its J-series gas turbine, with the air-cooled JAC series adopted for the project, which is renowned for its high performance and reliability.

The company intends to sell the electricity produced by the plant, to the Uzbek state-owned power company, National Electricity Grid of Uzbekistan, for 25 years.

The project will replace the existing aged gas-fired power plant with a high-efficiency combined cycle power plant, which is in line with the Uzbek government’s energy policy, said the company.

The government aims to support the high-efficiency, low-carbon power generation infrastructure, prioritising the replacement or upgradation of existing gas-fired power plants.