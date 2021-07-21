The region’s planned and new-build projects will account for about 37% of the global gas processing capacity growth up to the mid-decade

The Middle East is expected to have a new-build gas processing capacity of 21 billion cubic feet per day by 2025 (Credit: Shutterstock/asharkyu)

The Middle East is set to lead global gas processing capacity growth through to 2025, says a report.

The analysis by data and analytics firm GlobalData shows the region’s planned and new-build projects over the next four years will account for about 37% of the global gas processing capacity growth up to the mid-decade.

The Middle East is expected to have a new-build gas processing capacity of 21 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) by 2025. Of this, 19.4 bcfd is set to come from planned projects that have already received approval, with the remainder made up of non-approved announced projects.

“In the Middle East, a total of 26 planned and announced gas processing plants are expected to start operations by 2025,” said Nachiket Kaware, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData.

“Of these, the planned Ras Laffan-NFE plant in Qatar has the highest gas processing capacity of 4.6 bcfd. It would process gas from the giant North Field East project and helps Qatar to maintain its status as one of the leading producers and exporters of LNG in the world.”

Former Soviet Union to rank second behind Middle East for gas processing capacity growth by 2025

GlobalData identified the Former Soviet Union as the second-highest region in terms of global gas processing capacity growth, adding a new-build capacity of 16 bcfd by 2025.

The Ust-Luga gas processing plant in north-west Russia is projected to have the highest capacity amongst planned and announced gas processing plants in the region by 2025, with 4.3 bcfd of gas processing capacity.

Meanwhile, the Amur II gas processing plant in south-east Russia is expected to place second on the list with 2.7 bcfd of gas processing capacity.

North America is set to be the third-highest region for gas processing growth, with a new-build capacity of 12.4 bcfd by 2025. Of that growth, 4.6 bcfd is expected to come from planned projects, while announced developments will account for the rest of the capacity.

The Chetwynd and NGL North II projects in Canada are the largest projects in North America with capacities of 1.5 bcfd and 1 bcfd.