Middle East Energy (MEE) has evolved for its 46th edition into an exciting hybrid format to provide a digital and live platform for the industry to acquire knowledge, stay connected and ensure business continuity

The 46th edition of Middle East Energy (formerly Middle East Electricity) has evolved into an exciting hybrid format for 2021, providing an interactive digital and live platform for professionals to engage with industry leaders and ensure business continuity during an era of unprecedented transformation for the energy sector.

In the run up to the in-person Middle East Energy exhibition (MEE), which will be held along with Global Energy & Utilities Forum (GEUF) on 14-16 June at Dubai World Trade Centre, will be a series of virtual conferences running from 17 May to 7 June.

The region’s leading event for the power industry – organised by Informa Markets – saw $5 billion worth of deals signed at the 2020 show. The evolution of MEE into a hybrid event for 2021 provides a unique opportunity for energy professionals to develop and secure new business through virtual and in-person networking while learning about new opportunities through an impressive collection of interactive webinars and tech-talks.

Middle East Energy online conference series

Each themed week of the virtual conference series will offer an array of opportunities for business development, connecting attendees with government authorities, utility companies and key stakeholders through unique artificial intelligence (AI) networking tools.

Digital events will include tech talks, interactive roundtables, panel discussions, thought leadership sessions and remote interviews. Networking opportunities will include hosted buyer meetings – facilitated by a trusted agency – as well as fireside chats, breakout sessions, personalised meetings and speed networking sessions.

The sector themed weeks will include:

Renewable energy: week commencing 17 May

Transmission & Distribution: week commencing 24 May

Critical & backup power (Power generation): week commencing 31 May

Energy consumption & management: week commencing 7 June

Middle East Energy Live at Dubai World Trade Centre

Taking place between 14-16 June at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, the live and in-person Middle East Energy exhibition and Global Energy & Utilities Forum will provide an opportunity to network and exhibit within the traditional framework of MEE, with rigorous health and safety protocols and measures in place. The exhibition offers the chance for public and private sector entities to showcase products, innovative technologies that are driving forward the energy transition and providing solutions to meet ambitious clean energy and net-zero targets.

“We are excited to bring you the expanded MEE Live & Online,” states Gareth Rapley, Group Director of Energy & Utilities, Informa Markets. “Digital consumption is rapidly increasing in our business and personal lives – this was more evident in 2020 than ever before. As remote working enters the mainstream and traditional work practices become more fragmented, we are looking to offer a more robust suite of digital solutions to complement our in-person events. This new online version will overcome geographical obstacles enabling Middle East Energy to reach a much broader customer base. We believe that combining the best of face-to-face and digital interactions will provide a platform for the global energy community to network, learn through content and find solutions to help meet the world’s increasing demand for clean, affordable and reliable energy”.

Exhibition Director, Claudia Konieczna adds: “Our objectives are to deliver more meaningful meetings, more relevant content and to provide more productive time alongside the live, in-person event. This value will be created through curated experiences on a targeted level. By providing a virtual showcase alongside the main event this will provide unlimited opportunities to network with the buyer universe. Our content will be shaped by our three committees: GEUF Executive Committee, and two new steering committees: Transmission & Distribution and Critical & Back Up Power. By engaging with the industry in such a way, we are confident that the sessions delivered at the event will meet the key learning and business needs of all our attendees”.

Middle East Energy is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure.

Source: Company Press Release