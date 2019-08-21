MHI Vestas has won contracts to provide its 9MW turbine platform for three upcoming offshore wind projects in Taiwan

Image: MHI Vestas to locally supply switchgear in Taiwan. Photo: Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S.

Offshore wind turbine-maker MHI Vestas has signed a conditional agreement with Mitsubishi Electric Europe for the local supply of switchgear for offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The agreement, which includes Taiwanese manufacturer, Shihlin Electric as an integral part of the production, meets the Taiwan government’s localisation requirements for local production.

MHI Vestas co-CEO Lars Bondo Krogsgaard said: “It is clear that we’re moving aggressively with our industrial plans in Taiwan. Signing with industry leader Mitsubishi Electric, who will work with Shihlin Electric for local switchgear assembly, speaks to the tremendous progress MHI Vestas has made in building up the local offshore wind supply chain.

“As a result of our sustainable localisation efforts, up to NT$9.2b in economic value and 5,300 clean energy jobs will come to Taiwan.”

As a key electrical component in offshore wind farms, the high voltage switchgear will help in controlling and protecting the electrical equipment.

Assembly and testing of the switchgear will take place at Shihlin’s factory in Hsinchu, with the first delivery expected to take place in 2022 for projects installed in 2023 and 2024.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporate Executive Group Senior Vice President Noriyuki Takazawa said: “To manufacture switchgear for this new industry here in Taiwan, we have selected the reputable local manufacturer, Shihlin Electric as a partner.

“We have a very strong historical link with Shihlin Electric. We are confident that Shihlin Electric and Mitsubishi Electric will successfully supply switchgear with our proven technology.”

MHI Vestas has signed three contracts for local production in Taiwan

To date, MHI Vestas has signed three contracts for local production in Taiwan, with CS Wind and Chin Fong for towers and Swancor for blade materials as part of formal localisation framework made last October with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The localisation is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs and NT$9.2bn (£242m) in economic value for the country in localised components alone.

MHI Vestas is expected to provide its 9MW turbine platform for three upcoming offshore wind projects in Taiwan, totalling 900MW capacity.