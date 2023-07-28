The switchgear is multifunctional equipment that combines the auxiliary and coupling parts required to transmit the power: busbars, circuit breakers, grounding disconnectors, current transformer and gas insulated bus ducts

Installation of power switchgear started at Akkuyu NPP. (Credit: AKKUYU NUCLEAR JSC Communication Service)

Installation of a gas insulated switchgear designed for a voltage of 400 kV (GIS-400) started at the Akkuyu NPP. The high-tech facility is included in the modern system of the NPP electrical equipment and is designed to transmit power to the unified power system of the Republic of Turkey.

The switchgear is multifunctional equipment that combines the auxiliary and coupling parts required to transmit the power: busbars, circuit breakers, grounding disconnectors, current transformer and gas insulated bus ducts. This design solution significantly reduces the dimensions of the switchgear, increases the usability and operational reliability.

First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AKKUYU NUCLEAR JSC – Director of the NPP under construction, Sergei Butckikh: “Start of a complete switchgear installation is a significant event for the Akkuyu NPP project. We are simultaneously building four power units of the nuclear power plant and are already installing equipment that will be involved in the process of delivering power to the Turkish power system. The gas insulated switchgear shall be especially noted. It has a high level of fire safety — electronegative gas does not sustain combustion. When the switchgear is installed, we will proceed with the commissioning of the Akkuyu NPP electrical system. This stage will take us one step closer to commissioning at the first power unit.”

Source: Company Press Release