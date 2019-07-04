To support the blade materials agreement, Swancor announced that it is planning for a joint venture with Formosa Plastics

Image: Officials of MHI Vestas and Swancor at the signing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S.

MHI Vestas has signed a contract with Swancor to supply materials used in blade manufacturing, confirming a key localisation component in Taiwan.

The scope of the contract goes beyond local requirements for blade materials and covers more than 50% of the direct materials value of blade manufacturing which includes carbon tow, carbon pultrusion, resin, and bonding glue. And, it represents a step forward for the company in localisation efforts and Swancor’s entry into the offshore wind sector.

The agreement will help Swancor in supplying blades for MHI Vestas globally

The agreement also has the prospect to supply blades for turbine-maker’s projects globally and signifies export opportunity for Swancor. MHI Vestas could add the company to its growing stable of global suppliers.

MHI Vestas co-CEO Lars Bondo Krogsgaard said: “Signing this agreement with Swancor underlines our strong commitment to the Taiwan offshore wind market and the buildup of a sustainable supply chain.

“With local production of blade materials now confirmed, with the potential for global supply, we will continue to advance our localisation agenda to ensure that we are ready to deliver on our first projects in the market.”

Swancor chairman Robert Tsai said: “The cooperation between Swancor and MHI Vestas will create a significant milestone for Taiwan wind turbine blade materials. Swancor is also evaluating a joint venture agreement with Formosa Plastics Corporation to establish a carbon fibre material production base in Taiwan.

“The joint venture looks to become the first hub in Asia to provide wind turbine blade materials for MHI Vestas globally, and it’s all being done early to achieve the government’s goal of offshore wind power localization and to expand employment opportunities.”

Last October, as part of its localisation plan, MHI Vestas signed a conditional agreement with CS Wind/Chin Fong to locally manufacture towers.