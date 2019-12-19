The project comprises 23 V164.9-5 MW turbines to spin 50km off the coast of Ostend in Belgium

Image: MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5MW turbine at Northwester 2. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

The first turbine has been installed at Northwester 2 in Belgium, the world’s first offshore wind park to feature the record-breaking V164-9.5 MW turbine.

The 219 MW project, Northwester 2, is the first offshore wind park in the world to deploy the V164-9.5 MW turbine from MHI Vestas. The project will consist of 23 V164.9-5 MW turbines to spin 50 km off the coast of Ostend in Belgium.

Northwester 2 is the fourth collaboration between Parkwind and MHI Vestas in Belgian waters, soon providing a combined output capacity of 765 MW in the country.

“The installation of the world’s first commercial wind turbine exceeding 9 MW is an exceptionally proud moment for our company,” said MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer Flemming Ougaard. “The installation of our first fleet of V164-9.5 MW turbines is an example of our company’s strong partnership with Parkwind and our passion for offshore wind technology.”

One V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2 can generate power to meet the demand of 9.500 Belgian homes. In total, the offshore wind park will be able to supply 220.000 Belgian households with clean energy.

