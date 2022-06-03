McDermott is responsible for FEED studies and deliverables for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project at Ruya

McDermott wins FEED contract from NOC. (Credit: Nico Franz from Pixabay)

North Oil Company (NOC) has awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract to McDermott International for the next phase of Ruya development, located offshore Qatar.

Previously known as of Al-Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1 development, Ruya is said to be Qatar’s largest offshore oil field.

Under the contract, the engineering company is responsible for FEED studies and deliverables for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project.

In addition, it will create technical output data (FEED data), provide EPCIC schedule and cost estimates, and develop an early work plan with necessary site surveys.

McDermott said that the award, which follows the completion of the pre-FEED contract, is one of the largest FEED projects it has ever undertaken.

McDermott Middle East offshore senior vice president Tareq Kawash said: “This is a strategic contract for our offshore business in Qatar and a game-changer for McDermott as it represents the largest offshore FEED we have ever received in the Middle East.

“As was the case for the Pre-FEED with NOC, work will be led from our highly skilled Doha operating centre and will be supported by our Chennai engineering office.”

The scope of the FEED contract ensures that new greenfield facilities design and brownfield modifications comply with applicable rules and regulations, said McDermott.

The company is planning to manage the work at the Ruya project from its Doha office, with support from its engineering office in Chennai, India.

McDermott Qatar country manager and operations vice president Neil Gunnion said: “The award strengthens our successful collaboration with NOC and demonstrates the continuity of our business relationship with them.

“Utilising our comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the offshore sector in Qatar, we look forward to continuing to work closely with NOC to contribute to the development of Shaheen, which is Qatar’s largest offshore oil field.”