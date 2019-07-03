Following the completion of first offshore campaign, McDermott is planning to expand its operations in India, with over 1,500 personnel across offices in Gurgaon, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai.

Image: McDermott used its derrick lay vessel, DLV 2000 to perform its first S-lay piggy-back pipelay.. Photo: Courtesy of McDermott International, Inc.

US-based EPC and installation company McDermott announced the completion of the first of two offshore campaigns for Reliance Industries’ KG-D6 R-Cluster subsea field development.

The KG-D6 R Cluster project is being carried out in the Krishna Godavari Basin, located off the East Coast of India.

The first campaign of McDermott involved piggy-back pipelay in S-lay mode offshore in India in approximately 4,265ft (1,300m) water depth and the installation of 6-inch lines, PLETs and manifolds to water depths of approximately 6,300ft (1,920m).

McDermott Asia Pacific senior vice president Ian Prescott said: “The safe completion of season one activities, in the challenging offshore environments off the East Coast of India and mitigated disruptions from two cyclones, demonstrates McDermott’s expertise in engineering and execution of complex subsea projects in ultra-deepwater depths.

“We will build on our success to help ensure the second campaign is accomplished safely with the highest quality.”

McDermott deploys its derrick lay vessel DLV 2000 for the campaign

McDermott deployed its derrick lay vessel, DLV 2000 to perform first S-lay piggy-back pipelay, along with other vessels to complete subsea installation activities.

The dual riser McDermott has installed for the KG-D6 R Cluster project marks the longest in India.



The second offshore campaign includes the installation of manifolds, manifold piles, pipelines, PLETs, jumpers and umbilicals in ultra-deepwater depths. It will also include major brownfield modifications to Reliance’s’ control and riser platform.

In November 2017, the company secured a subsea installation contract from Reliance Industries for the $5.2bn (£4.1bn) development of KG-D6 gas field in offshore India. Under the contract terms, the American firm is responsible for providing engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea flowlines and vent lines.

The contract is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

