The new facility will include offices, pre-fabrication shops, blasting and painting shops and large assembly shops capable of fabricating platforms and modules

McDermott begins construction at new fabrication facility in Saudi Arabia. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/McDermott International, Inc.)

US-based engineering, procurement, construction and installation firm McDermott has started construction at its new fabrication facility within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

The complex site, being developed by Saudi Aramco, is said to be the largest maritime industries complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region, in production, capacity and scale.

McDermott Middle East and North Africa senior vice president Linh Austin said: “This project will see a new world-class McDermott yard with innovative equipment, technology and processes. As the first EPC Contractor to establish a full-scale fabrication facility in Saudi Arabia, we will build on generations of knowledge and experience within McDermott to create something extraordinary.

“But this project is also about people, and we will continue building our in-Kingdom engineering and procurement offices as well as sourcing and developing local talent on all levels in the company.”

Saudi Aramco has signed a land lease agreement with McDermott Arabia, a subsidiary of McDermott International in March 2019, granting McDermott a lease to establish the fabrication facility.

Under the terms of the land lease agreement, McDermott will benefit from the infrastructure across the complex developed by Saudi Aramco, including employee accommodation, medical facilities and recreation areas.

McDermott has started the building the advanced facility, in an area covering 1,200,000m2 within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

The new fabrication facility will include offices, pre-fabrication shops, blasting and painting shops and large assembly shops capable of fabricating platforms and modules for both offshore and onshore projects for Saudi Aramco and other customers in the region.

In addition, the fabrication facility will incorporate an area of up to 80,000m2 for shops to house advanced automation technology, and a 580m reinforced bulkhead to provide marine access.

Saudi Aramco technical services senior vice president Ahmad A Al-Sa’adi said: “The King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services would offer opportunities for strategic industries to operate and flourish in the Kingdom and enable localizing the maritime industry.”