McDermott International, Inc. today announced CB&I Storage Solutions has been awarded a sizeable* contract for four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spheres for an energy infrastructure project in the Caribbean region.

The scope of the project includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of four LPG spheres—each measuring approximately 88 feet in diameter, with 63,100 barrels nominal capacity and 290 pounds per square inch design pressure. Fabrication and procurement will be performed at the company’s Fairbanks facility in Houston, Texas, and engineering will be performed at the company’s office in Plainfield, Illinois.

“We have a strong track record of executing world-class storage projects in the Caribbean and Central and South America,” said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. “This new award highlights the confidence our customer has in our service offerings and capabilities in engineering, fabricating and constructing high-pressure LPG spheres and other storage solutions that are critical components to its energy infrastructure.”

The award will be reflected in McDermott’s first quarter 2020 backlog.

CB&I Storage Solutions is the world’s leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 59,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I Storage Solutions has the global expertise and strategically-located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects.