Matrix Service secures EPC contract for LNG liquefaction facility in US. (Credit: Pixabay/GREGOR)

Matrix Service has secured an engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPC) from an unnamed utility for a new LNG liquefaction facility in the western US.

The new facility will be built to meet system reliability for the supply of natural gas to customers in a metropolitan city and its surrounding counties.

Matrix Service Company president and CEO John R. Hewitt said: “As an industry leader with more than four decades of experience in low-temperature and cryogenic tanks and terminals, we are very pleased to have been awarded this important project.

“We look forward to leveraging our specialized expertise in providing proven execution strategies and effective, efficient solutions in the production, re-gasification, and storage of LNG to deliver this project safely, on time and on budget.”

The LNG facility is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2022

The new LNG liquefaction facility will also include construction of a LNG storage tank with a capacity of more than one billion cubic foot (Bcf)

The firm is expected to commence the construction on the project in the third quarter of this year and is expected to be operational in the final quarter of 2022.

Earlier this year, Eagle LNG Partners has selected Matrix Service to provide the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPC) for the Jacksonville LNG export facility in Florida, US.

The LNG export facility, which will involve an investment of about $500m, will utilise Chart Industries’ IPSMR technology and liquefaction equipment technology.

It will have a production capacity of approximately 1.65 million LNG-gallons per day with 12 million LNG-gallons of storage plus a marine terminal and truck-loading capabilities.

Tulsa, Oklahoma- headquartered, Matrix Service Company provides design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to energy and industrial markets in North America.