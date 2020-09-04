Through the Council’s activities, Marubeni will promote realistic approaches for the development of CO2-free hydrogen by 2030 and contribute to the achievement of a decarbonized society

Marubeni announces launch of new Hydrogen Utilization Council in Kobe/Kansai area. (Credit: J o/Wikipedia.org/GFDL and Cc-by-sa-2.5)

Various Japanese industries and energy companies involved in hydrogen projects have launched a new council named, “Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council” (hereinafter, “Council”) with the goal of developing hydrogen utilization methods and establishing a hydrogen supply chain in the Kobe/Kansai area. Marubeni Corporation will organize the Council as Lead.

Through the Council’s activities, Marubeni will promote realistic approaches for the development of CO2-free hydrogen by 2030 and contribute to the achievement of a decarbonized society.

In 2018 Marubeni participated in the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain pilot project between Australia and Japan, and then joined the CO2-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (“HySTRA”). Additionally, Marubeni is conducting a demonstration to establish a low carbon hydrogen supply chain in Tomiya City, Miyagi Prefecture in 2017, and a feasibility study for the construction of a hydrogen supply chain in Namie Town, Fukushima Prefecture in 2020. Marubeni will continue to proactively engage in hydrogen-related projects working towards the achievement of a decarbonized society.

The companies currently involved are: Electric Power Development Co., Ltd., ENEOS Corporation, Iwatani Corporation (Lead), The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Marubeni Corporation (Lead), Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., Obayashi Corporation, and Shell Japan Limited.

Source: Company Press Release