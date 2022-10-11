Alltype Engineering will construct and install the kiln feed hood and waste gas treatment circuit at the Australian rare earths processing plant

3D rendering of feed hood building and stack support tower at the Kalgoorlie rare earths facility. (Credit: WestStar Industrial Limited)

Alltype Engineering, a subsidiary of WestStar Industrial, has been awarded a new contract worth around A$33m ($20.7m) from Lynas Rare Earths pertaining to the rare earths processing facility in Western Australia.

Under the contract, Alltype Engineering will construct and install the kiln feed hood and waste gas treatment circuit at the facility in Kalgoorlie.

The contract also includes shop fabrication, structural mechanical and piping (SMP) construction and electrical and instrumentation (E&I) installation alongside commissioning and performance testing assistance.

WestStar Industrial said that works related to the contract have begun and are anticipated to be completed during FY23.

In November 2021, Alltype Engineering won a contract worth around A$12m ($7.5m) for the erection and installation of the rotary kiln at Lynas rare earths processing plant.

Alltype Engineering managing director Kelvin Andrijich said: “Our project team has done a fantastic job on the rotary kiln project to date, and we appreciate Lynas’ recognition of this performance and the positive collaboration between our companies, who are both focused on safe and efficient construction of this critical process plant infrastructure.”

Lynas Rare Earths’ rare earth processing facility will process the rare earth concentrate from its Mt. Weld mine in Western Australia to produce a mixed rare earth carbonate. The end product will then be packaged and shipped to Fremantle Port from where it will be exported to the advanced materials plant of Lynas Malaysia for further processing.

The rare earth processing facility is being built with an investment of A$500m ($315m).

Recently, Lynas Rare Earths made an announcement to invest nearly A$500m ($315m) for expanding the capacity at its Mt Weld rare earths mine and concentration plant.