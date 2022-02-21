Following the completion of the deal, LUKOIL increased its share in the project from 10% to 19.99%

Lukoil completes the deal on acquiring interest in Shah-Deniz project. (Credit: LUKOIL)

PJSC LUKOIL announces completion of the transaction of buying a 9.99% interest in the Shah-Deniz gas project from PETRONAS. The transaction value is approximately $1.45 billion.

Following the completion of the deal, LUKOIL increased its share in the project from 10% to 19.99%. Other parties to the project are bp (29.99%, operator), TPAO (19%), SOCAR (14.35%), NICO (10%) and SGC (6.67%).​

