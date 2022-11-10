The facility is comprised of a delayed coking unit, diesel fuel and gasoline hydrotreatment unit, fractioning column, hydrogen and sulphur production unit, as well as infrastructure facilities
PJSC LUKOIL finished construction of a Petroleum Residue Recycling Facility with production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes per year at its LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC refinery (a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC LUKOIL).
The facility is comprised of a delayed coking unit, diesel fuel and gasoline hydrotreatment unit, fractioning column, hydrogen and sulphur production unit, as well as infrastructure facilities.
Implementation of the project will allow to increase annual Euro 5 diesel production by 1.1 million tonnes, decrease fuel oil share in production mix, as well as create over 200 high-tech jobs in the region.
The construction of the facility started in 2018. Up to 7 thousand people worked every day at the 430 thousand m2 construction site.
Source: Company Press Release