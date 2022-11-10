The facility is comprised of a delayed coking unit, diesel fuel and gasoline ​hydrotreatment unit, fractioning column, hydrogen and sulphur production unit, as well as infrastructure facilities

Lukoil commissions petroleum residue recycling facility at its Nizhny Novgorod refinery. (Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay)

PJSC LUKOIL finished construction of a Petroleum Residue Recycling Facility with production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes per year at its LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC refinery (a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC LUKOIL).

The facility is comprised of a delayed coking unit, diesel fuel and gasoline ​hydrotreatment unit, fractioning column, hydrogen and sulphur production unit, as well as infrastructure facilities.

Implementation of the project will allow to increase annual Euro 5 diesel production by 1.1 million tonnes, decrease fuel oil share in production mix, as well as create over 200 high-tech jobs in the region.

The construction of the facility started in 2018. Up to 7 thousand people worked every day at the 430 thousand m2 construction site.

Source: Company Press Release