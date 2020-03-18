The latest recoveries include a top-quality 64 carat D-colour Type IIa gem

The 64 carat Type IIa D-colour Mothae diamond. (Credit: Lucapa Diamond Company Limited)

Lucapa Diamond Company and the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho (“GoL”) are pleased to provide an update on recent diamond recoveries from the high-value Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

The latest recoveries include a top-quality 64 carat D-colour Type IIa gem. The 64 carat diamond is the 12th +50 carat diamond recovered from Mothae since commercial production commenced in January 2019 and further underlines Mothae’s status as a source of large and premium-value diamonds.

Other significant recoveries include a 0.3 carat blue gem, proving Mothae also hosts rare Type IIb diamonds, which account for less than 0.1% of global diamond production.

Source: Company Press Release