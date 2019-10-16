The new ultra-supercritical thermal power units enable NTPC to add 1.32GW capacity to the national grid

Image: L&T power has commissioned two thermal power units for NTPC. Photo: Courtesy of Benita Welter from Pixabay.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), through its power business arm, has commissioned two thermal power units of 660MW capacity each for Indian public sector power utility NTPC.

The engineering and infrastructure firm has commissioned the thermal power units at Khargone Super Thermal Power Project in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and Tanda Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh, India.

L&T CEO and managing director SN Subrahmanyan said: “L&T has always been the front runner in achieving various firsts in the power sector.

“Successful completion of full load trial run of India’s first ultra-supercritical power plant unit showcases our robust capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, project management and construction in executing complex mega power projects.”

Ultra-supercritical units produce lowered emissions than sub-critical and supercritical facilities

The 660MW unit commissioned at the Khargone facility marks the first ultra-supercritical unit to be set up on complete engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis in India.

According to the company, ultra-supercritical units are designed with steam parameters of 600 degree Celsius and 270 kg/cm2 pressure for higher efficiencies and enable power plants to consume less coal.

The 660MW unit operationalised at the Tanda power plant features a supercritical boiler manufactured by L&T-MHPS Boilers, a joint venture firm between L&T and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), Japan.

With the commissioning of the first unit of the Khargone project, the power business of L&T has strengthened its position in executing supercritical power projects on EPC basis.

Previously, L&T has executed supercritical power projects for Nabha Power in Punjab, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam and Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company on complete EPC basis.

Furthermore, the company has recently started commissioning of 2×660 MW ultra-supercritical power project for SJVN Thermal at Buxar, in Bihar on EPC basis.

L&T Power CEO and managing director Shailendra Roy said: “We are proud to have associated with NTPC for these projects. Of late, NTPC and other state utilities are preferring the EPC route for execution of big power projects as the projects set up earlier on multiple split packages have seen enormous delays due to complexities in coordination, interface issues, absence of single point responsibility, etc.

“L&T will continue to strive for meeting customer expectations by setting new benchmarks in delivering power projects on schedule.”