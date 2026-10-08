L&T’s scope covers design and engineering and extends through manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning. Credit: hrui/Shutterstock.com.

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has received a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) from DVC CIL Power for the main plant package of the 1.6GW Chandrapura thermal power project in Jharkhand, India.

DVC CIL Power is a joint venture between Damodar Valley and Coal India.

L&T did not disclose the exact contract amount but indicated that it falls within the $517m (Rs50bn)–Rs100bn range.

The notice covers preparatory work for two 800MW ultra-supercritical power-generating units.

The company will be able to move to the full notice to proceed once the required environmental clearances are obtained and the LNTP period ends.

Under the contract, L&T’s responsibilities will extend from design and engineering through to manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning.

L&T’s scope also covers boilers, steam turbines, generators and electrostatic precipitators, as well as mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation, and civil works.

The deployment of ultra-supercritical technology at the site is intended to achieve higher thermal efficiency and reduce specific emissions compared to conventional thermal plants.

The Chandrapura plant is expected to add to India’s growing electricity generation infrastructure.

The company also presented the project as evidence of the continued role of high-efficiency thermal generation within India’s evolving energy mix, at a time of increasing electricity demand.

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions focuses on power sector and low-carbon industrial processes. The company combines engineering, manufacturing and project execution expertise and works with international partners in engineering and manufacturing.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon senior executive vice-president and whole-time director T Madhava Das said: “The LNTP for the 2 x 800MW Chandrapura thermal power plant marks another significant milestone for L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions and reinforces our position in India’s thermal power sector.

“Being developed by DVC CIL Power, the project strengthens our association with leading public-sector power utilities and will contribute meaningfully to meeting the country’s growing power requirements. We look forward to supporting the successful execution of this important project.”

In August 2025, L&T secured a contract from Adani Power to set up eight thermal power units.