Renewable energy projects developer Longroad Energy has been selected to deliver two utility-scale solar and battery storage projects in Hawaii, the US.

The contract was awarded by Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO).

The scope of works includes the development of 120MW Mahi Solar project in Kunia, O’ahu, and the 40MW Pulehu Solar in Pulehu, Maui. The two projects will also be equipped with 480MWh and 160MWh of energy storage capacity, respectively.

Longroad Energy CEO Paul Gaynor said: “We have a track record in Hawai’i of working with local residents to design good projects that communities support.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to develop these new projects that help the state make strides towards its ambitious 100% renewable energy goal.”

Longroad Energy now plans to start negotiations for the PPAs

In the upcoming months, the company aims to procure community input and initiate negotiations for the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with HECO.

Longroad Energy also plans to start the permitting process and organise virtual public meetings.

The two projects are expected to complete in 2023.

For the Mahi Solar project, the company intends to work with the Hawaii Farm Bureau on O’ahu to explore new agricultural uses for the land under and around where the solar panels will be installed.

Longroad (previously as First Wind) developed 150MW of wind and 110MW of solar projects in Hawai’i. All these projects are currently operational.

Currently, Longroad owns 1.1GW of operational and under-construction wind and solar projects across the US.

Longroad Energy Services, an affiliate company, operates and manages 2.6GW of projects as well as 1.5GW of wind and solar projects for third parties.

Recently, Plus Power, an American utility-scale battery energy storage developer, announced that its 185MW/565MWh Kapolei Energy Storage project (KES) has been selected by Hawaiian Electric.

The selection was part of Hawaiian Electric’s transition to renewables and follows the second phase of a competitive RFP process.