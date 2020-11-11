Lightsource bp's new capacity is expected to generate enough electricity to power over 266,000 households

Array will supply its DuraTrack v3 single-axis trackers. (Credit: Lightsource bp Renewable Energy Investments Limited.)

Lightsource bp has signed a global purchase agreement with Array Technologies to deploy its solar trackers for its newly developed 1.4GW portfolio.

Under the agreement, Array will supply its DuraTrack v3 single-axis trackers that are equipped with plant optimising SmarTrackTM technology.

According to Array, SmarTrack is an advanced machine-learning software platform developed to boost energy production and revenues for utility-scale solar sites

The DuraTrack HZ v3 is a claimed to be an utility-scale solar tracker that offers over 7% lower lifetime costs for asset owners.

Lightsource bp group CEO Nick Boyle said: “As we continue to grow and progress our 16GW development pipeline, executing global procurement deals with world class suppliers like Array Technologies enables us to leverage the efficiencies of our scale.

“This approach further optimizes our projects and translates into competitively priced electricity for our customers. Our agreement with Array Technologies demonstrates the quality of partnerships Lightsource bp invests in.”

Lightsource bp’s newly developed portfolio to power over 266,000 households

Upon commissioning, Lightsource bp’s new capacity is expected to generate enough combined renewable electricity to power over 266,000 households.

The agreement with Array is expected to enable Lightsource bp to optimise the portfolio of solar power generation projects across growing energy markets worldwide, including the US, Australia, and Spain.

Last year, Lightsource bp signed an $100m agreement with Array for 1.5GW of projects across the US.

In October, Lightsource bp announced securing a $285m financing for the construction of its 300MW Bighorn Solar plant in Pueblo, Colorado.

The solar project is expected to start commercial operations by late 2021.